Watch: Alert Railway Cop Saves Life Of Man Who Fell From Moving Train

Crowd gathered soon after railway cop saved the man's life at Prayagraj station.

A major mishap was averted at the Prayagraj station when a man's life was saved by an alert Government Railway Police (GRP) constable. The man fell from a moving train while sitting on the gate of a coach.

A video of the incident has been posted by Uttar Pradesh Police today, in which it has hailed the constable's effort.

"'Alertness on track'. Averting a major mishap on Prayagraj station, GRP Head constable Ramu Yadav saved the life of a passenger who fell from a moving train while sitting on the gate," the UP Police said in its post.

The video also includes a safety message, warning travellers that boarding or getting off a moving standing, and standing at the gate of a coach is dangerous.

Local media reports said that the incident took place at 1.30pm on Sunday. The passenger was sitting at the gate of S6 (a Sleeper category coach) of train number 12321.

Two constables were standing at the platform when the man slipped and fell on the platform. He was being dragged towards the train when one of them - Ramu Yadav - pulled him away.

Two months ago, another such video went viral on the internet. It showed an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saving the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train at Mumbai's Wadala railway station.

The railway station's CCTV camera captured the RPF officer's swift action. In the caption, Central Railway wrote, "Timely act of RPF constable Netrapal Singh saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell down while boarding the running local train at Wadala station."

Time and again, with their alertness and courage, railway officials and station constables have saved many people's lives by rescuing them from falling under the train.