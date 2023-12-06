Watch: Air Force Helicopters Drop Food In Flood-Hit Chennai

Cyclone Michaung made landfall between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm yesterday.

People in Chennai and its suburbs continued to struggle with stagnant water and power outages two days after Cyclone Michuang-induced rain caused severe waterlogging in the Tamil Nadu capital.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), engaged in relief operations in the city, used Chetak helicopters to drop relief supplies in different localities of Chennai. Videos doing the rounds on social media show people stranded on roofs while IAF helicopters drop bags of food and medical supplies. While the IAF provided relief materials in Chennai, the Coast Guard dropped supplies in Cholavaram, 24 km north of the capital.

As a preventative measure to mitigate electrical risks associated with submerged cables, power supply was temporarily halted in certain areas. A holiday has also been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai tomorrow.

The incessant rain brought on by Cyclone Michuang inundated neighborhoods like Velachery and Tambaram. Residents were compelled to abandon their flooded homes, carrying their children and wading through stagnant waters to seek refuge on higher ground. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood-affected areas and distribute food and supplies at a relief camp in the city.

DMK MP TR Baalu, speaking during Zero Hour in Parliament today, demanded that the floods be declared as a national calamity, and sought the Centre's assistance to mitigate the situation.

"After 47 years this type of flood has occurred. Heavy damage has been inflicted on properties, and more than 17 people have died," he said.

"In this context is it not proper for the Government of India to declare this situation as a national calamity. I thought the Home Ministry would have done it by now. More than four feet of water is there everywhere... Even food and relief material is being sent by boats," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his thoughts are with the families who lost relatives due to rain-related incidents. PM Modi insisted that authorities are working tirelessly to assist in relief and rescue operations.

"My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung, especially in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone." "Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises," PM Modi wrote on X.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm yesterday, with Chennai and adjoining areas bearing the brunt of the storm.