'Was Elated To Receive Appreciation For...': Union Minister Smriti Irani After Meeting Secretary General Of Muslim World League

Muslim World League Secretary General and Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani said she was delighted to receive words of applause for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the general secretary of Muslim World League, HE Mohammad Al-Issa.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Union minister posted, "In a meeting with HE Mohammad Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League was elated to receive appreciation for PM Narendra Modi's governance agenda of women led development."

Meanwhile, the Muslim World League secretary general, who is on a five-day visit to India, offered Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi.

He also visited the Akshardham temple and spent around three hours at the popular shrine, which draws visitors from across the globe.

On his visit to the temple, Al-Issa said India is a great example of Unity in diversity, and his visit to the Akshardham temple in the national capital on Thursday only served to reinforce that belief.

He said, "India is a great example of Unity in diversity, and my visit to Akshardham, a place of worship full of love, peace, and harmony, sums it up."

Al-Issa said he witnessed Akshardham's art, architecture, culture, and values while also noting their glorious contribution to the world. "It was also his personal desire to interact with the Swamis regarding world peace, harmony, and coexistence," a press statement read.

Notably, in a historic moment on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders, on Prime Minister Modi.

"It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French government, and the French people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection for India and resolve to further friendship with our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

He also became the First Indian Premier to receive this honour. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace, where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.

Significantly, PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on the occasion of French National Day as the Guest of Honour on Friday.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

At the parade, the Indian military contingent marched to 'Sare Jahan Se Accha,' while a squadron of Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighters participated in a flypast over the Champs-Elysees at the Bastille Day Parade.

Calling India a 'giant' in world history and a strategic partner, President Macron welcomed the country as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

Taking to Twitter, President Macron tweeted, "A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade".