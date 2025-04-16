Supreme Court Considers Interim Stay On Parts Of Waqf Act, Centre Pushes Back

The Supreme Court's intention to issue an interim order on the amended Waqf law was put on hold at the last minute today after the Centre and the states requested more time to marshal their arguments on three points the court raised. The three-judge bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the matter again tomorrow.

The top court, hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the amended law, had expressed concern about the violence sparked during protests. It also questioned if Muslims would be included in Hindu religious boards.

At the end, the judges raised three points, indicating their intention to pass an interim order. For all three procedures -- on which the rules have been amended -- the court expressed its intention to maintain status quo.

Whatever property has been declared as Waqf by the user, or declared by the court, will not be notified, the judges said.

Secondly, the Collector can continue the proceedings, but the provision will not be applicable.

Third -- while ex-officio members can be appointed regardless of religion, others should be Muslims, the judges said.

At this point, the centre and the states sought more time. The court said it was ready to allot another half-hour to let them have their say, but after some back and forth, the matter was postponed for tomorrow.