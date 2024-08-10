Want Your 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Certificate? Here's The Step-By-Step Process

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is scheduled from August 9 to August 15.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022. It encouraged people to take the national flag home and raise it in honour of India's Independence. This year, the campaign is scheduled from August 9 to August 15.

You, too, can participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by raising the national flag atop your home and posting a selfie on harghartiranga.com. People can also take the pledge and upload a selfie to the website to be part of the campaign.

How to download the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate?

Visit harghartiranga.com, where the homepage features a "click to participate" tab. You can enter your name, phone number, state, and country by clicking on the tab. After filling in the details, read the pledge carefully: “I swear that I will hoist the Tricolour, respect the spirit of our freedom fighters and brave sons, and dedicate myself to the development and progress of India.” After completing this step, click "take pledge" to be taken to a new page where you can upload photos of yourself with the tri-color. When the portal requests your consent to use the picture on the website, click submit. Once you've done that, you can verify your involvement in the campaign by clicking on "generate certificate". Use the download option to save the certificate, or use the share icon to post it online.

In addition to the selfie uploads and pledges, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign features a variety of different events and activities such as the Tiranga Yatras, rallies, marathons, concerts, canvas, tribute, melas and more.