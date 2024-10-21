'Want To Put Culprits On No-Fly List': Aviation Minister On Hoax Bomb Calls

After nearly 100 flights received bomb threats in seven days since October 14, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said safety is the government's top priority and rules are being amended to put people who make such calls on no-fly lists.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Mr Naidu said even though the threats have turned out to be hoaxes, there is a strict protocol that is followed by his department and airlines. "It is a very sensitive situation when it comes to such threats, there is an international procedure that we have to follow," he said.