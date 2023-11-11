'Wait And See The Consequence': Congress Leader On BS Yediyurappa's Son Becoming New Karnataka BJP Chief

The appointment had been pending since the BJP's loss in the state assembly elections.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa as Karnataka state chief, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar the people need to wait and see the consequence of BJP's decision.

After being appointed as Karnataka BJP president, BY Vijayendra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president JP Nadda for entrusting him to lead the party in the state.

"At last, they appointed the state BJP president. In the last six months, everybody has been asking when will the national party BJP appoint their state president. Wait and see what would be the consequence," Jagadish Shettar said.

BY Vijayendra is the son of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

On being appointed as the BJP President for Karnataka, BY Vijayendra said "I would like to thank our national president JP Nadda, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah...for having faith in me and giving such a big opportunity to serve as a BJP president for the state of Karnataka. I'm really thankful to all the national leaders."

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said that he would try his best to ensure BJP gets a landslide victory in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm really happy to take up this responsibility under the guidance of all our senior leaders in the state of Karnataka. I want to ensure to win the maximum seats, to strengthen PM Modi's hand," he added.

The appointment of Vijayendra Yediyurappa as the state BJP chief comes when the 2024 general elections are on the anvil.

Vijayendra Yediyurappa replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel as state party Chief. Vijayendra Yediyurappa belongs to the Lingayat community, considered to be the mainstay of the BJP in the state.

The appointment of BJP Karnataka president had been pending since the party's loss in the Assembly elections in the state in May this year.

