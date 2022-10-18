VK Sasikala's Lawyer Responds To Report Faulting Her On Jayalalithaa Death

A panel has recommended that the state government investigate VK Sasikala and others.

The treatment offered to J Jayalalithaa, the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was a decision taken by her doctors, and VK Sasikala had nothing to do with it, her lawyer has told NDTV. Whether angiogram was done or not was a call taken by the doctors, including the team from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences sent by the Central government and this is a matter of evidence, he said. The retired judge who has advised the state government to investigate Jayalalithaa's death, was overstepping his brief from the Supreme Court, he also added.

A single judge inquiry commission, which looked into the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016 amid a barrage of conspiracy theories, has recommended that the state government investigate her friend VK Sasikala and three others -- including the then health minister Dr Vijayabhaskar and Chief Secretary.

Justice (Retired) A Arumughaswamy has said they were responsible for lapses, including not taking her abroad for treatment despite recommendation by experts. Jayalalithaa had perforation in her heart and experts from AIIMS and Dr Richard Beale from the UK had recommended an angiogram and treatment abroad.

Regarding the judge's conclusion that Sasikala had prevented the angiogram of Jayalalithaa, Mr Raja Senthura Pandian said: "There is evidence that this is a collective decision of doctors. There was concurrence of AIIMS doctors sent by the Central government. Nowhere does it say that Ms Sasikala had ordered it. You know the position of the law. there should not be any assumption.

None of the witnesses examined had said that "angiogram was interfered with... that Sasikala had interfered. There is no evidence," he added. The doctors had decided to conduct the angiogram later and there is evidence of it, he said.

Citing Apollo hospital's petition to the Supreme court that contended that the former judge was biased and unequipped to handle medical issues, Mr Pandian said the top court had laid clear boundaries for the commission.

Quoting the top court's order on this matter delivered in November 2021, he said the court had said the commission cannot "decide rights or liabilities or decide any questions on guilt or innocence of anyone".

The commission can only "offer its opinion to the government" on whether the treatment given to Jayalalithaa was "adequate or not... on the basis or oral and documentary evidence". The top court in its order also said it hopes the commission will "confine itself in this frame of reference," he added. "The Honourable Justice has discarded it," Mr Pandian said.

The report, submitted in August, was shared in the state assembly today by the DMK government. The report is likely to have political repercussion for the opposition AIADMK and its former ministers. A government order said the state plans to consult legal experts on the next course of action.