Vivek Oberoi's Old Video Praising Bishnoi Community Resurfaces Amid Threats To Salman Khan

Days after the shooting of Mumbai politician Baba Siddique - linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang - and the enhanced protection for actor Salman Khan in its aftermath, an old video of actor Vivek Oberoi has resurfaced and is being shared online. In the video, Vivek Oberoi praises the Bishnoi community.

The video shows Vivek Oberoi speaking at an event in Dubai last year. "In every household, including mine, we feed cow's milk to kids.

There's only one community in the whole world - the Bishnoi community - where if a fawn's mother dies, the Bishnoi mothers take it in their laps and feed them milk like they feed their kids. You won't find this anywhere else in the world," he had said.

Vivek Oberoi praising Bishnoi 🤯



Ab Savlon bhai ka kya hoga 🤧 pic.twitter.com/rjQJAUgCm2 — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) October 14, 2024

Baba Siddique, an MLA of the Sharad Pawar NCP faction, was shot dead in Mumbai on Saturday. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the killing. The gang had earlier threatened to target those who helped Salman Khan. The Bishnoi community has been upset with the star for his alleged involvement in the 1998 killing of a blackbuck during a film shoot. The animal is revered by the community.

The 66-year-old politician was waylaid by three shooters just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot six times. He was declared dead in hospital.

Four people have been arrested since Baba Siddique's killing, including Gurmail Baljit Singh (23), Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19), and Pravin Lonkar. Another suspected shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, is missing.

Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Baba Siddique, cancelled a shoot and rushed to Bandra's Lilavati Hospital after the politician was shot.

Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan have been at the receiving end of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier this year, bullets were fired outside the actor's Bandra home. In another incident, a letter left for his father along the Bandra Bandstand stated they would meet the same fate as singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was gunned down in Punjab's Mansa in 2022.

Baba Siddique, who had close ties with the film fraternity, had famously ended Bollywood's biggest feud by facilitating a patch-up between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at his 2013 Iftaar party. The two stars had not spoken for five years, since their fight at a party in 2008.