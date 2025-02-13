Virat Kohli's Notebook Cover Gets An "INKception" Response From Blinkit

A notebook, featuring cricketer Virat Kohli, has been compared to Christopher Nolan's iconic film 'Inception'. A picture of the stationary item with the former Indian cricketer on its cover was shared on Twitter with a witty caption: “Virat Kohli on a notebook holding a notebook with Virat Kohli on it holding a notebook with Virat Kohli on it."



Delivery app Blinkit was quick to draw a parallel between the notebook and Mr Nolan's 2010 film, writing, "INKception".



'Inception' was about a dream within a dream that continues in a loop.

Several other internet users gave their own spin to the viral photograph. One user wrote, "Kohliyaapa ho gaya."

Kohliyaapa ho gaya — soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) February 11, 2025

Another added, "Inception level of advertising."

Inception level of advertising — kishor (@kishorrmishra) February 11, 2025

"Multiverse of Kohli," read a comment.

Multiverse of kohli ???? — dhruv (@dhruvlenka) February 11, 2025



Blinkit often indulges in social media banter with other brands. Last year, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, food delivery giant Zomato shared a lighthearted message for Blinkit, the delivery company it acquired in 2022. In a post on its official X page, Zomato affectionately referred to Blinkit as its “adopted sis”, accompanied by a kiss emoji.



Blinkit responded in equal measure, correcting Zomato's terminology. “Adopted nahi acquired hota hai..itna bada hogaya pata nahi kab seekhega," Blinkit wrote, implying that it was acquired, not adopted, and jokingly asking when Zomato would learn the difference.

Adopted nahi acquired hota hai..itna bada hogaya pata nahi kab seekhega ???? https://t.co/JdNiOVOTH1 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) August 19, 2024

Zomato also showered love on its “sister” Blinkit with a reel on Instagram. The reel opened with a man wearing a red Zomato T-shirt being tied a rakhi by a girl dressed in a yellow Blinkit T-shirt. After the rakhi ceremony, the Zomato ‘brother' hands his Blinkit ‘sister' a box of sweets, and she feeds him a sweet. But in an amusing turn of events, the Blinkit sister is then edited to transition into a monkey wearing the same yellow outfit.

“Nice edit chote,” Blinkit responded to the video sarcastically.



Zomato officially acquired Blinkit in August 2022 for a deal worth approximately $568 million (Rs 4,447 crore). After the acquisition, Blinkit's founders, Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar, joined Zomato's management team as part of the acquisition.