Virat Kohli To Open Restaurant In Kishore Kumar's Bungalow In Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the husband-wife star duo, have investments in a range of sectors. (File)

Cricketer Virat Kohli has taken a portion of 'Gouri Kunj', a bungalow owned by the family of late actor-singer Kishore Kumar in Mumbai's Juhu, for his next restaurant. The former Team India captain owns a chain, 'One8 Commune' — named after his jersey number '18' — and its Instagram bio now says "Juhu, Mumbai #ComingSoon".

The chain has resto-bars in Virat Kohli's hometown Delhi, besides Kolkata and Pune.

The Juhu space earlier had a restaurant called 'B Mumbai' that is closed now, as per business listings. It had made news some years ago when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) served a notice over some construction against norms. The restaurant owners sorted that by demolishing a section.

As for Virat Kohli's lease, it is for five years, and the restaurant is all set for opening any time now, it is learnt.

He is currently part of the squad in UAE for the Asia Cup, where he will be hoping for a good run and return to form. He's seen a dearth of big scores lately.

The star batter already has business interests in clothing, fragrances, shoes, besides hospitality, under the 'One8' brand. He's also invested in 'Wrogn', a clothing and accessories brand that is constantly widening its product range.

Though a self-confessed fan of "chhole-bhature", he is mostly known for a strict diet and fitness regime. His endorsements include wellness products, besides sports-related brands.

The new restaurant will be in what's already an iconic place. Gouri Kunj is where the legendary Kishore Kumar famously told an interviewer that he'd given names to the trees. His collection of vintage cars, too, was parked here. His son, Amit Kumar, who is a singer too, lives here, as do other family members.