'Dear Virat... ': Rahul Gandhi On Rape Threats To Kohli's Daughter

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has tweeted a message of support to India cricket captain Virat Kohli, after sickening rape threats to his nine-month-old daughter because he spoke out in support of teammate Mohammed Shami in the wake of defeat to Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Mr Gandhi tweeted Tuesday evening.

Dear Virat,



These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.



Protect the team. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2021

Earlier today the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to Delhi Police asking for "action taken" updates on the probe into the stomach-churning and horrific threats against Kohli's daughter.

DCW Chairperson said the threats against Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's daughter were "very shameful", and slammed those making the threats.

"The team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat?"

The DCW has sought information on the probe and arrests, if any.

"If no accused has been arrested, please provide the details of steps taken by Delhi Police to arrest the accused," the notice - sent today - directed.

The police have been asked to provide the requested information by November 8.

#NewsAlert | Delhi Commission for Women takes suo moto cognizance on media reports of threats given to the family of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/YV9Mk58XTW — NDTV (@ndtv) November 2, 2021

Last week Kohli issued a powerful statement against religious discrimination.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," he told reporters before the match against New Zealand.

"We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations," he said.

"We stand by him 200 per cent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken."

Mr Gandhi had tweeted in support of Mohammed Shami too, asking the bowler to "forgive them... they are filled with hate".

Mohammad #Shami we are all with you.



These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2021

"Mohammad Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them," he tweeted.