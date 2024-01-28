Videos Show People Stopping Cars On Atal Setu Despite Warnings, Navi Mumbai Police Reacts

The irresponsible behaviour of commuters and disregard for law and order have left the internet appalled

Since the inauguration of Atal Setu in Mumbai, the sea bridge has become a ''picnic spot'' for the members of the public who are seen stopping their vehicles on the bridge to take selfies and pictures. The Mumbai Police has issued several warnings on social media, threatening to take strict actions on stopping vehicles midway on Atal Setu. However, the cautionary messages have fallen on deaf ears, as such incidents have become worryingly common.

On Saturday, an X user posted two videos of people openly flouting rules on the newly inaugurated bridge. The first video shows a long line of vehicles stopping by the side of the sea bridge, with people taking pictures. Another video shows two men sitting on the top of a sedan.

Watch the videos here:

Reacting to the post, Navi Mumbai Police said the issue has been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch. The tweet read, ''Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, your complaint has been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch.''

Meanwhile, the irresponsible behaviour of commuters and disregard for law and order have left the internet appalled. Many users asked the police to take strict action against violators and levy a hefty fine for breaking the rules.

One user wrote, ''Why are cameras installed? Why are you not taking action? What is there to forward? Note Registration plates and fine individual owner. Our country has another issue jurisdiction & boundaries.'' Another said, ''The first day was still understood … what's the problem in making people follow rules now?''

A third stated, ''Hope appropriate fines are charged on these offenders.'' A fourth added, ''Hopefully, Mumbai Police fines them heavily! These people are educated buffoons.''

Notably, the trans harbour link is India's longest sea bridge and will reduce the time taken for the journey between the two points from the current hour and a half to around 20 minutes. Constructed at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has six lanes, and 16.5 km of the bridge's length is over the sea. Two-wheelers, auto rickshaws, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on the bridge.

A few days back, an auto rickshaw was seen cruising on the Atal Setu flouting the traffic restrictions.