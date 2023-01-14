Viral Video Shows Ex BJP Minister Abusing Madhya Pradesh Transport Official

He could be seen upset at several other employees as well.

BJP ex-minister Gaurishankar Bisen, who is the chairman of the 'MP Pichhda Varg Kalyan Aayog' (backward class welfare commission), has courted controversy for abusing a government official in a meeting at Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. A viral video of the incident shows Mr Bisen reprimanding Balaghat Regional Transport Officer Abhinesh Gadpale over something. He could be heard using cuss words.

The meeting was attended by the Tehsildar, the station in-charge, and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer at the Lalbarra police station.

Gaurishankar Bisen holds the rank of a cabinet minister. He is also a former agriculture minister of the state.