Viral: Javed Akhtar, In Pakistan, Says 26/11 Attackers 'Still Roaming Free'

Javed Akhtar was in Lahore to attend the Faiz Festival. (File)

Poet Javed Akhtar's comments in Pakistan, bluntly accusing the country of allowing 26/11 terrorists to roam free, have gone viral on social media.

Javed Akhtar recently visited Pakistan to attend the Faiz Festival organised in Lahore at the Alhamra Arts Council, which ended on Sunday.

The renowned lyricist is heard in a video talking about defusing tension between the two countries, and telling the gathering about "resentment in the hearts of Indians".

"We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is a complaint in the Hindustani's heart, you should not feel bad," Javed Akhtar said.

He also pointed out that Indian artistes had not been welcomed in Pakistan in the way India had hosted Pakistani legends.

"We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar?" the poet said, drawing cheers and claps from the gathering.