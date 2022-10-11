Viral Image Shows Samosas With The Name Of Filling Written On The Crust

A picture of samosas with the words "aloo and noodles" engraved on the crust goes viral.

A picture of samosas is being widely circulated online because the snack's filling is engraved on the crust. The samosa images with the words "aloo" and "noodles" etched on them were uploaded by a man by the name of Shobhit Bakliwal.

On October 10, Mr. Shobhit posted this image online with the caption "the real food "tech" innovation in Bangalore" and other social media users were drawn to the picture for obvious reasons.

The list of commenters included the official handle of "Samosa Party," the restaurant that served these special samosas. The handle wrote: "Thank you Shobhit, glad you noticed. This solves an important customer problem sustainably—fillings can be identified without breaking the Samosas in case of assorted orders :)"

the real food "tech" innovation in bangalore pic.twitter.com/tVfd9Yz0tq — Shobhit Bakliwal 🦇🔊 (@shobhitic) October 10, 2022

Mr Shobhit's tweet has received more than 2,500 likes. The comments section was overrun by a variety of responses from online users.

A user impressed by innovations but unhappy with the taste wrote: "The innovation is nice. But somehow the taste wasn't what I was expecting".

Another said, "This is practically the best use case for critical design thinking."

Criticising junk food one person wrote, "Tech has already made us lazy and lethargic. Now it's offering certain junk foods under the name of innovation, ultimately damaging our lifestyle. Stamping samosa is not innovation.. "

One customer made a humorous comment and requested that the eatery put GPS to it, "Please add GPS also, in case we miss it. I can't miss your samosa."