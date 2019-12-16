Vijay Diwas 2019: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To Armed Forces

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to the soldiers of Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the history they had created in 1971 would remain inscribed in golden letters. The day marks the victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay tributes to the courage, valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. The history that our troops created on this day will remained embossed in golden letters," PM Modi tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to the forces, saying their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas today the nation salutes the indomitable courage and valour of India''s armed forces. We are proud of our Armed Forces who have defended our country in every situation. We will never forget their sacrifice and service," he tweeted.

Union Minister Harsimrat Badal also paid her tribute.

"I join the nation in saluting the soldiers of the country on Vijay Diwas. We bow down to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the war of 1971. Jai Hind," she tweeted.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year. On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts.

The war had led to the creation of Bangladesh.