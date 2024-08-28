Video: "Yamaraja" Conducts Long Jump Competition On Pothole-Ridden Road

'Chitragupta' was seen assisting the 'Yamaraja'

A video of a mace-wielding 'Yamaraja,' who is known as the God of Death, conducting a long jump competition on a pothole-ridden road in Karnataka's Udupi has gone viral on social media. The video had the Adi Udupi-Malpe road in the backdrop, which connects Udupi to the famous Malpe Beach. The road can be seen full of potholes.

Attired in his traditional dress, 'Yamaraja' can be seen measuring the long jumps by men dressed up as ghosts. Another man dressed up as 'Chitragupta', the Hindu deity who serves as the registrar of the dead, can be seen assisting the 'Yamaraja'.

The unique protest was staged to draw the attention of the authorities to the problems faced by the people due to potholes on the road.

Earlier this year, a woman in Hyderabad sat in a pothole filled with muddy water to highlight the poor condition of roads in the city.

She claimed that her children suffered injuries after falling into potholes, adding that the stretch from Nagole to Uppal has as many as 30 potholes.

"Where is our road tax and municipal tax," her placard read.