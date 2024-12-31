Video: When A Ferrari, Stuck On A Beach, Was Pulled Out By A Bullock Cart

Remember the fabled tortoise and hare story. A bullock cart proved a winner when it pulled out a Ferrari stuck in sand at a beach in Alibaug near Mumbai, showed a video.

The Italian luxury sports car was stranded at the Revdanda beach in Raigad district. Scores of men were seen pushing the open-top SUV as it was being pulled through a rope by a bullock cart in the front, with many using their mobile cameras to capture the unusual moment.

Locals said two Mumbai tourists drove the high-end vehicle onto the beach during a morning outing. The car soon became stuck in the sand and despite attempts by bystanders to free it, the vehicle refused to budge.

Ferrari was not the only car spotted on the beach.

The Raigad Police has banned driving cars on the beach and hinted at taking action against those who do so.