Watch: UP Cop In Trouble After Shocking Assault On Man, Allegedly Drunk

The UP cop seen hitting a man with his shoe

A cop, dressed in civilian clothes, is seen brutally thrashing a man with his shoe in Uttar Pradesh, showed a video, sparking outrage over the police high-handedness.

The incident was reported from Hardoi, about 100 km from state capital Lucknow.

The cop - identified as Dinesh hit the man repeatedly on his face and all over the body, 38 times in four minutes - has been suspended with immediate effect.

The police say that the man was drunk and was misbehaving with the people at the local shop.

"The police have taken note of the viral video. The constable was visiting a market in civilian clothes. There he saw a man in a drunk state, who was misbehaving with people. The drunk man also misbehaved with the cop and this led to a fight. The cop has been suspended with immediate effect," said Additional Superintendent of Police West Durgesh Kumar Singh.

Earlier this week, Additional Director General (ADG) Piyush Mordia, during a review meeting, had given instructions to all the officers that the police should keep their behaviour towards the public fair and dignified.

