Video: Tamil Nadu Man Crashes His Brand New Car Into Temple Pillar Minutes After 'Puja'

Though the man did not sustain any injury, his brand-new vehicle suffered some minor damages.

A man unintentionally crashed his newly purchased car into a temple pillar in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore after a blessing ceremony. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. Notably, the owner of the car, identified as Sudhakar recently bought a new car and decided to take part in a customary 'puja' at a nearby temple. After the traditional rituals were completed, Sudhakar, who is an experienced driver, started the car to mark his first drive.

However, he lost control and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and collided with a pillar-like structure within the temple premises. Another person who was talking to Sudhakar through the window was seen clinging to the car, while a third man was seen running after the vehicle.

What happened inside the temple has not been captured on camera, but it has been said that the car hit a structure and stopped. The man did not sustain any injury in the accident and escaped unharmed, but his brand-new vehicle suffered some minor damage.

''A man inadvertently crashed his newly purchased car into a pillar-like structure after a blessing ceremony at a temple in the #Srimushnam area of #Cuddalore district of #TamilNadu,'' the caption of the video shared on X reads.

Watch the video here:

A man inadvertently crashed his newly purchased car into a pillar-like structure after a blessing ceremony at a temple in the #Srimushnam area of #Cuddalore district of #TamilNadu. pic.twitter.com/omC6ppCR8h — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 8, 2024



The video of the incident is now going viral on social media and garnering mixed reactions. While some expressed concern for the driver, some were amused by the embarrassing turn of events.

One user wrote, ''The driver was excited for off-roading.''

Another commented, ''He risked his life to try to stop his newly bought car. Emotions..''

A third wrote, ''Vehicle take heartiest blessings Frome God.'' A fourth added, ''Insurance claim on 1st day of purchase lol.''