Video: Plane Gets Stuck Under Bridge In Bihar, Causes Massive Traffic Jam

A peculiar scene unfolded on the streets of Bihar's Motihari when a plane stuck under a bridge caused a major disruption to traffic on Friday. The scrapped plane was being transported from Mumbai to Assam on a trailer truck when it got wedged beneath an overbridge in the Piprakothi area, bringing the traffic to a standstill.

The plane, perched precariously beneath the bridge, became the focal point of attention as residents and passersby gathered to witness the unique predicament.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social shows pedestrians and motorists trying to figure out an alternative as the plane blocks the stretch of road.

The video shows a line of vehicles backed up along NH 27, with the airplane protruding from the trailer truck beneath the Piprakothi bridge.

Authorities say that the incident occurred as the truck driver miscalculated the height of the bridge and thought that he could pass under it.

The plane and the lorry were safely extricated and left for its destination.

In November 2022, a similar incident had occurred in Andhra Pradesh when a plane got stuck on the underpass of a road in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district.