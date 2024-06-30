Video: Massive Landslide In Jammu And Kashmir After Heavy Rain

Machines were later moved to the scene to clear the road

A massive landslide today blocked a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region as light to moderate rainfall hit isolated places in the region. The landslide blocked the Kishtwar-Paddar road in Kishtwar district, forcing the suspension of the vehicular movement.

A video of the landslide shows a large portion of the hillside caving in with loose mud cascading off it. People could be heard screaming and leaving the place in panic, video shows.

Machines were later moved to the scene to clear the road at the earliest, officials told news agency PTI.

The weather department has also issued an advisory of flash floods, landslides and shooting stones at a few vulnerable places due to moderate thunderstorms or lightning in the coming week.

Light To Moderate Rainfall In Jammu Region

In most regions of Jammu, the weather remained overcast throughout the day. There were reports of light to moderate rains in different areas, especially in the hilly districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Ramban, as per a PTI report.

Jammu city also witnessed a light rainfall in the early hours on Sunday. Rainfall was also witnessed in some areas of the district this evening.

The region recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.3 degrees Celsius, which is near normal during this part of the season, a spokesperson of the meteorological department told PTI.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a maximum of 32.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.6 degrees.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms have been predicted at many places of Jammy towards late night or early morning hours till July 3. Following that, intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy showers at few places have been forecasted from July 4-7.