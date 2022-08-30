Video: In Rajasthan Kabaddi Match, Seniors' Swift Moves Stun Youngsters

Out of the 30 lakh participants, 9 lakh are women.

The Rajasthan government kicked off the month-long Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games across more than 44,000 villages in the state.

More than 30 lakh villagers have registered for the games.

As the games continue across Rajasthan, a video has emerged on social media showing a kabaddi match being played between the young and the old. Shared by an official Rajasthan government handle, the video shows an elderly gentleman going up against six youngsters, and stunning everyone with his slick moves.

The elderly man forays into the kabaddi pitch, tries to grab hold of one of his young opponents but retreats before letting another older man take his place.

"Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games. Today a new form of enthusiasm of villagers was shown through sports. Elders and youth enjoying the traditional game of Kabaddi together. Mutual harmony is increasing through sports in rural environment," read the caption accompanying the video.

"Uncle is tha [sic] tiger," wrote one Twitter user.

"Very good start! A positive atmosphere will be created!

@ashokgehlot51 @DIPRRajasthan," wrote another.

Games like volleyball, hockey, tennis ball cricket and kho kho will be part of the events.

"We are a 135 crore-strong country but medals go to other nations despite us being such a big country. This pain was there in everybody's heart and this beginning has been made keeping this pain in mind," said chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the inauguration ceremony, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Rajasthan chief minister said that his government intends to turn the rural olympics into an annual event.

"We will also organise Rajiv Gandhi Urban Olympics on similar lines and turn this rural event into an annual event," said Gehlot. "We will get talented sportspersons in these events and promote them further for participation in national and international sports events," Mr Gehlot added.

With the assembly elections just a year away, the government finding ways to connect with people.