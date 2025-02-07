Advertisement
Video: Drunk Russian Woman's Car Hits Scooty At Midnight In Raipur, Then This Happens

The car owner and the woman were presented before the court and police have sought their custody as they investigate the case.

Video: Drunk Russian Woman's Car Hits Scooty At Midnight In Raipur, Then This Happens
The incident occurred on Raipur's VIP Road around midnight.

A drunk Russian woman in Chhattisgarh's Raipur created a ruckus on the road after her car collided with a scooter, injuring three men. 

The woman was in the car with her lawyer friend who was driving the vehicle. The car collided with the scooter and three men - Neelkamal Sahu, Lalit Chandel and Arun Vishwakarma - were seriously injured. 

They were taken to the hospital but when the police arrived, the woman was heard screaming and asking for her phone, but a police officer asked her to "please cooperate". 

The incident occurred on Raipur's VIP Road around midnight. The police said the car had a 'Government of India' sticker. 

The car owner and the woman were presented before the court and police have sought their custody as they investigate the case.

