Video: Drunk Russian Woman's Car Hits Scooty At Midnight In Raipur, Then This Happens

A drunk Russian woman in Chhattisgarh's Raipur created a ruckus on the road after her car collided with a scooter, injuring three men.
The woman was in the car with her lawyer friend who was driving the vehicle. The car collided with the scooter and three men - Neelkamal Sahu, Lalit Chandel and Arun Vishwakarma - were seriously injured.
They were taken to the hospital but when the police arrived, the woman was heard screaming and asking for her phone, but a police officer asked her to "please cooperate".
#Raipur a speeding car hits three youths riding an Activa at midnight on VIP Road; they are in critical condition, with reports suggesting a Russian girl was driving while sitting on the man's lap.— Younish P (@younishpthn) February 6, 2025
But the question is, why wasn't the female constable present to catch them? pic.twitter.com/B6pDSj4HfV
The incident occurred on Raipur's VIP Road around midnight. The police said the car had a 'Government of India' sticker.
The car owner and the woman were presented before the court and police have sought their custody as they investigate the case.
