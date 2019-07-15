Video: CRPF Men Jump Into River To Rescue Woman In Jammu And Kashmir

The soldiers finally managed to rescue the woman and pulled her out of the water.

What was supposed to be a day of routine patrolling for some CRPF men turned into a dramatic rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangmarg town, Baramulla, today.

In a video, five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Fore were seen running over a rocky bed towards the river, amid screams by a woman, as soon as they saw her being swept away in the rapids.

#WATCH CRPF personnel saved a girl from drowning in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bORwRla6vV — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Two of the CRPF men can be seen jumping into the river and trying to catch hold of the woman in the water amid strong currents.

Soon, the other men too jumped into the river and formed a human chain. The soldiers, who belong to the 176th battalion of the CRPF, finally managed to rescue the woman and pulled her out of the water.

