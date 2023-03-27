Video: Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express Cruises Past A Picturesque Stretch

The Vande Bharat is unique given its speed and facilities

A viral video posted by the Southern Railway on Twitter shows the Chennai-Mysuru cruising through a majestic stretch. The India-made-semi-high speed train is quite a hit among the passengers. The state-of-the-art train is India's fifth Vande Bharat Express train.

The operations of the Vande Bharat Express on the Chenai-Mysuru route fall under the division of Southern Railways. The caption of the video reads, "#VandeBharatExpress - Redefining passenger experience with its state-of-the-art facilities, speed, striking design and enhanced safety features!Take a look at the beautiful visuals of Chennai - Mysuru #Vande Bharat Express cruising past a picturesque stretch."

Watch the video here:

#VandeBharatExpress - Redefining passenger experience with its state-of-the-art facilities, speed, striking design and enhanced safety features!



Take a look at the beautiful visuals of Chennai - Mysuru #Vande Bharat Express cruising past a picturesque stretch pic.twitter.com/JhgNu8pPF3 — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) March 24, 2023

The video has already amassed over 61,000 views on Twitter.

The Vande Bharat Express has a maximum commercial speed of 160 km per hour. The speed exceeded 180 km per hour during testing. As most Indian tracks are not capable of supporting such high speeds, the train is operated at a maximum speed of 130 km per hour.

The Vande Bharat is unique given its speed and facilities, according to Indian Railways officials. They said the train would help cut travel time and offer a new travel experience to passengers.

"The train can travel at a maximum speed of 160km per hour. If run to full capacity, the train can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours," a railway official told PTI.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, Global Positioning System (GPS)-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for internet connectivity, and comfortable seats.

The Vande Bharat's Executive Class coach has rotating chairs, the authorities said. "It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of equal number of coaches," an officer added.