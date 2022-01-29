Video: Boat With 10 People Capsizes In Madhya Pradesh River, 2 Missing

The accident took place in the Sindh river in Bhind district on Friday.

A day after a boat carrying 10 people overturned in a river in Madhya Pradesh, a video of the incident has emerged on social media. Two people are still missing in the accident which took place in the Sindh river in Bhind district on Friday.

In the video shot by a person on the banks of the river, the group of 10 people - all of them returning from a religious feast - are seen falling into the river as the boat capsizes just metres from the river bank.

People standing on the banks are seen jumping into the river to save them.

While eight people were rescued, a teenage girl and boy are still missing, according to the police.

The people were returning after attending a religious feast on the other bank of the river when the accident took place at a spot 40 km from Bhind town, said inspector Narendra Singh Kushwaha of Nayagaon police station.

Local resident Draupati Baghel (16) and Om Baghel (13), resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh were missing and the search operation was on, he said.

