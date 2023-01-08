Video: Bharat Jodo Yatra Supporters Dance Shirtless In Cold Wave

A video shows the group of young men wearing pink turbans and dancing shirtless.

Supporters of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra danced shirtless on top of a bus surrounded by dense fog as the long march continued in Haryana's Karnal district on Sunday morning.

A video shows the group of over 10 young men wearing pink turbans and dancing shirtless on top of a fleet of buses while holding banners of the yatra.

#WATCH | Congress supporters dance shirtless amid dense fog during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal pic.twitter.com/0kmHmkL1nK — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

The young men seem to be braving the chill much like the Congress leader who has been walking in a white t-shirt and trousers even as North India is under the grip of a cold wave.

On being asked why he chooses this particular attire, Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the cross-country march, had replied, "They (journalists) keep asking me how I do not feel cold. But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question."

Mr Gandhi's surprising choice of clothing in the harsh winter has been a talking point ever since the yatra entered the national capital on December 24.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, is currently in Haryana. So far, the long march has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

The yatra will soon move Punjab and finally reach Jammu and Kashmir.

