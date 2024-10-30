Video: Ayodhya Sparkles With Over 25 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav

The Deepotsav showcased the spiritual, traditional, and cultural essence of the holy city, with performances by artists from six countries

Over 25 lakh diyas lit up Ayodhya on Deepotsav

The grand Deepostav celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya saw over 25 lakh earthen lamps being lit together in an initiative aimed at creating a Guinness record.

The Deepotsav showcased the spiritual, traditional, and cultural essence of the holy city, with performances by artists from six countries -- Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia -- along with a Ram Leela presentation from Uttarakhand. Additionally, various artists from different states performed at the event.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Deepotsav with an 'aarti'. He also pulled the chariot on which Ramayan artistes performed.

For this year's Deepotsav, Saket Mahavidyalaya crafted 18 stunning tableaux, 11 by the Information Department and seven by the Tourism Department.

The Tourism Department's tableaux depicted scenes from Bal Kand, Ayodhya Kand, Aranya Kand, Kishkindha Kand, Sundar Kand, Lanka Kand, and Uttar Kand, taken from Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas.

"This is the first Deepotsav after the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya and every effort has been made to give grandeur, and divinity to this programme," Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh had said.

