Veteran Singer Hemlata's Son Assaulted By Tenant, 2 Others In Mumbai

The police have registered a case in the matter (Representational)

Renowned singer Hemlata's son Aditya Bali was allegedly assaulted today by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara - a western suburb of Mumbai, a Mumbai police official said.

The incident occurred in the evening when Mr Bali, an actor, went to his shop which he had rented to one Shankar Sharma, the official said.

"He had gone to the shop to remove an internet router. Shankar Sharma had allegedly violated the rental agreement due to which an argument ensued between the two. After he was assaulted, Mr Bali approached the Oshiwara police with a complaint against Mr Sharma and two others," the official said.

A non-cognisable case has been registered on Mr Bali's complaint and further probe is underway, the Oshiwara police station official added.

