GST, Demonetisation Achieved Desired Results, Says Venkaiah Naidu

"While global economy is slowing down, the Indian economy is growing," Venkaiah Naidu said. (File)

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said economic reforms like GST, black money laws and insolvency code, brought in by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, are giving desired results and asserted that the country has a bright future. He also emphasized on the need for equal opportunities for men and women.

Venkaiah Naidu also defended demonetization. "What was the purpose of demonetisation? The purpose was to bring money into the banking system, I think that much we have achieved," he said while addressing 'the Women Transforming India Awards 2018', organised by NITI Aayog. Tennis star Sania Mirza was also at the event.

"India has a bright future. While global economy is slowing down, the Indian economy is growing fast... reforms like Goods and Services Tax, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and laws on black money and fugitive economic offenders that started in India are bringing desired results...," he said.

The Vice President said he envisions a new India where all citizens have equal opportunities.

Observing that Indian women have excelled across fields, he emphasized the urgent need to educate all women.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said India needs to create more jobs for women. At the event Sania Mirza said women need to believe in themselves and shatter glass ceilings. "Believe in your dream, it might be a little difficult but it's certainly not impossible," she said.