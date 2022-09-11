Vehicles Submerged, Homes Flooded As Heavy Rain Hits Pune

Pune rain: Submerged vehicles across the city was the common sight

Severe waterlogging was reported from many party of Pune after heavy rain hit the city on Sunday. The traffic became gridlocked and several vehicles were seen submerged after the roads turned into rivers. Houses too were inundated.

The city witnessed heavy rain between 5 and 7pm. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days has been issued, said an official.

Waterlogging was also reported outside the Pune Fire Brigade office on BT Kawade road. The fire brigade officials are helping city residents.

Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured.

Officials busy cleaning the area

A man surveying the loss as officials go about their jobs

The cloud burst has caused water logging across my #Pune. Any citizens who need help please feel free to reach out ! We at the Poonawalla Foundation will try & help along with the administration.

We are all there for you!! #punerains together in this .

This is Rain water logging near pancard clubroad road dhankude wasti baner pune -411045.

This is Rain water logging near pancard clubroad road dhankude wasti baner pune -411045. In front of supreme pallacio co-op housing society. @PMCPune . Please look kn it asap.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted that the rainfall in Maharashtra is likely to increase and will continue till September 14.