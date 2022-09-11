Vehicles Submerged, Homes Flooded As Heavy Rain Hits Pune

Severe waterlogging was reported from many party of Pune after heavy rain hit the city on Sunday. The traffic became gridlocked and several vehicles were seen submerged after the roads turned into rivers. Houses too were inundated.
The city witnessed heavy rain between 5 and 7pm. An 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days has been issued, said an official.
Waterlogging was also reported outside the Pune Fire Brigade office on BT Kawade road. The fire brigade officials are helping city residents.
Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured.
Here's what the chatter is on Twitter in the wake of heavy rain.
The cloud burst has caused water logging across my #Pune. Any citizens who need help please feel free to reach out ! We at the Poonawalla Foundation will try & help along with the administration.— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 11, 2022
We are all there for you!! #punerains together in this . @mvadera#PuneRain
Traffic woes.. #PunePolice#Pune#Punerain#punecity#rains#Traffic#TrafficAlert@TOIPune@PunePolice4U@vineet_tropmet@Hosalikar_KS@PMCPune@PuneTimesOnlinepic.twitter.com/dWkHGxe6yZ— PavanGudee (@PGudee) September 11, 2022
#punerain ☔️ 🌧 pic.twitter.com/VASYcDBq1Q— Arjun 🇮🇳 (@foodie_arjun) September 11, 2022
This is freaking dangerous #Ramnadi#Bavdhan#PuneRain— Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) September 11, 2022
Stay safe guys pic.twitter.com/JFAgmsBxT2
Heavy #Rainfall in #Pune#Rainfall so far#WadgaonSheri 112.0mm#Magarpatta 96.5mm#Pashan 83.0mm#Yerwada 76.0mm— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 11, 2022
Visuals from #Paud#PuneRains#PuneRainpic.twitter.com/nMfzSPnP80
Today's situation - Viman Nagar and Dhanori#pune#punerain#dhanori#vimannagar#waterlogging#lohegaon#wagholi#PMC@punemirror@TOIPune#porwalroad#nagarroad— Dipalee (@ventusaerospace) September 11, 2022
#wagholikarpic.twitter.com/uD6wOnOYSR
Koregaon Park Lane 7 chowk after 2 hours of rain.. Sad state of our drainage & roads in Pune.@PMCPune@mohol_murlidhar#Pune#puneroads#monsoonspic.twitter.com/5jreFQhgsx— Aarish Bhathena (@aarish95) September 11, 2022
This is Rain water logging near pancard clubroad road dhankude wasti baner pune -411045.— Mahadeo kale (@Mahadeokale5) September 11, 2022
In front of supreme pallacio co-op housing society. @PMCPune . Please look kn it asap. pic.twitter.com/TPenqL5ZEM
The India Meteorological Department or IMD has predicted that the rainfall in Maharashtra is likely to increase and will continue till September 14.