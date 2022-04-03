Vegetable Seller Beaten To Death In Rajasthan's Beawar Over Parking Dispute

A 55-year-old man was killed on Sunday in a fight between two vegetable sellers in Beawar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The incident occurred in a vegetable market where a seller, Mohammad Salim, had an argument with another vendor over the issue of bike parking.

A pick-up jeep which had come to deliver vegetables to the other seller hit the motorcycle of Salim's son, leading to a heated exchange between the two, according to police.

The argument took an ugly turn when 6-7 people from the other group attacked Salim and his two sons with sticks, they said.

A case was registered at the Beawar city police station against seven accused identified as Suraj Marothia, Shankar Bhati, Dharma Bhati, Jai Bhati, Sunil Bhati, Shankar Pawar and Rakesh, police said.

"Salim died in the incident while his two sons suffered minor injuries. The accused are absconding. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem," a police official said, adding that the situation in the area is under control.

