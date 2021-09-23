Vasundhara Raje Alleges Mismanagement In Rajasthan's Dravyavati Project

Vasundhara Raje called the Dravyavati River Front a dream project for the BJP (File)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today hit out at the Congress government in the state, over the alleged mismanagement in the Dravyavati river project, one of the ambitious works undertaken during her tenure.

The state government, she said, should look at the project from the point of view of public interest instead of looking at it through a political lens.

"Dravyavati River Front was not only a dream project of our BJP government, but also the hope of lakhs of people of Jaipur. For them we took a pledge and, at a cost of Rs 1400 crore, we moved forward towards converting a dirty drain into a beautiful and clean river," Ms Raje tweeted in Hindi.

She said that as soon as the work on the project was completed, the image of a new, beautiful and clean Jaipur in the form of a 47 km-long river front had taken shape.

Ms Raje alleged that due to the insensitivity and negligence of the state government, the Dravyavati River Front project has become a victim of mismanagement.

"I urge the state government to look at the Dravyavati River Front project from the point of view of public interest instead of looking at it through a political lens so that this project can become an example in the country and the world as a tourist destination and add beauty to Jaipur city," the BJP leader said.

