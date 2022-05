The Supreme Court today refused to order a status quo in the Gyanvapi Masjid case in which a group has sought year-long access to a Hindu shrine behind the mosque's western wall.

The court, however, agreed to hear urgently a petition that challenges the ongoing videography at the mosque. The petition by lawyer Huzefa Ahmadi has contended that the order to conduct a survey and filming of the mosque premises is at odds with the Places of Worship Act, 1991.