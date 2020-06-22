Air India Flight With Indian Students From Kyrgyzstan Lands In Indore

Flight carrying Indians from Kyrgyzstan landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport

Under the third phase of "Vande Bhatrat" Mission, a special Air India flight with 148 Indian students onboard from Kyrgyzstan, landed at Indore Airport on Sunday.

The flight landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore on Sunday evening. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival here.

Another batch of 148 Indian students have returned to Nagpur from Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

The current repatriation exercise of bringing home Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries amid the pandemic outbreak is taking place under the Government of India's flagship "Vande Bharat" mission.

The mission which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11. Under the third phase, India would operate 550 flights including 191 feeder flights.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of the repatriation mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The Indian government has also approved additional flight services to bring back Indian nationals who are still stranded abroad.



