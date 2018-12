A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, cops said. (Representational)

An Uzbek woman was arrested in Sonauli town near Uttar Pradesh border when she was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal without valid documents, an official said today.

Dilafruz Norova, 32, who was on her way to Nepal from Delhi, was arrested by the immigration department after officials found she did not have proper visa documents, Sonauli check-post officer Sakieel Ahmed Ansari said.

