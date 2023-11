As the rescue operations to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district entered the thirteenth day on Friday, it faced yet another setback.

The auger drilling machine hit a metal girder in the evening, a little after drilling was resumed after officials resolved a technical snag.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue:

