Rs 4 Lakh For Those Killed By Flood, Experts Studying Cause: Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for those killed by floods in the state and said it was for experts to find out the cause while the government was focused on saving lives.

As many as 150 people were feared dead after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam down the Dhauli Ganga river valley on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

Uttarakhand is prone to flash floods and landslides and the latest disaster prompted calls by environment groups for a review of power projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

State utility NTPC said Sunday's avalanche had damaged a part of its Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower plant that was under construction further down the river. It gave no details but said the situation is being monitored continuously.