Uttar Pradesh Teen Dies After Falling From 20th Floor, Cops Seize Her Phone

A class 12th student died after falling from the 20th floor of a society in Sidharth Vihar Colony of the Vijay Nagar police station area, police said.

The dead girl has been identified as Paridhi Rawat, 16. Her father Sameer Rawat is employed in a company at Gurugram, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kotwali Anshu Jain told PTI.

The girl fell from tower C of apex society where she lived with her family.

A resident of society informed the police about the incident around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and seized her mobile.

The body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation has been initiated, the ACP added.

