10-Year-Old, Mother Killed After Car Falls Into Pond in UP: Cops

6 other members of the family were rushed to a hospital with injuries (Representational)

A mother and her 10-year-old son were killed and six other family members injured when their car fell into a pond here after the driver lost control, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Lucknow-Bahraich national highway in Barabanki's Rani Bazar area, which comes under the Ramnagar police station limits, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan said the family from Chandnapur village was returning home after attending a function in Rani Bazar on Monday evening when the accident took place.

He said the driver lost control of the vehicle trying to avoid colliding with a sugarcane-laden truck and it fell into the pond.

While Neelam (40) and her son Aman died on the spot, six members of the family were rushed to a hospital with injuries, police said.

SHO of Ramnagar police station Ratnesh Pandey said the car had to be pulled out of the pond using a crane.

Among those injured, 13-year-old Akansha said the car flipped several times before falling into the pond.

"We were stuck in the pond for an hour," she said, adding that after an hour, she somehow managed to exit the vehicle, swim to the bank of the pond and call for help.

She said people informed the police who got everybody stuck inside the vehicle out of the pond but by then, her mother Neelam and brother Aman were dead.

The injured were taken to the district hospital and subsequently, referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)