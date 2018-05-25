Uttar Pradesh Child Dies From Mother's 'Snake Bite' Breast Milk The three-year-old girl and the mother fell ill on Thursday and both died before they could reach hospital.

44 Shares EMAIL PRINT India is home to some 300 snake species and 60 are highly venomous.(Representational) New Delhi: A woman who was bitten by a snake in her sleep and unknowingly breastfed poisoned milk to her daughter has died along with the child, police said on Friday.



The 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh did not realise she had been bitten when she woke and breastfed her daughter.



The three-year-old girl and the mother fell ill on Thursday and both died before they could reach hospital, police inspector Vijay Singh said.



The family spotted the snake in another room but the creature escaped.



A post-mortem is to be carried out but police have registered a case of accidental death, the officer added.



India is home to some 300 snake species and 60 are highly venomous, including the cobra, krait, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper. Out of one lakh snakebite deaths around the world each year, India accounts for 46,000, according to a 2011 study by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.







A woman who was bitten by a snake in her sleep and unknowingly breastfed poisoned milk to her daughter has died along with the child, police said on Friday.The 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh did not realise she had been bitten when she woke and breastfed her daughter.The three-year-old girl and the mother fell ill on Thursday and both died before they could reach hospital, police inspector Vijay Singh said.The family spotted the snake in another room but the creature escaped.A post-mortem is to be carried out but police have registered a case of accidental death, the officer added. India is home to some 300 snake species and 60 are highly venomous, including the cobra, krait, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper. Out of one lakh snakebite deaths around the world each year, India accounts for 46,000, according to a 2011 study by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter