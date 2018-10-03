Yogi Adityanath Greets PM Modi On Winning UN's Top Environment Award

Yogi Adityanath said PM Modi's "clear vision towards the environment" is being praised by the world

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was presented the United Nation's Champions of the Earth Award by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Delhi.

In an official statement in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision towards environment, which is being praised across the world. It is the result of the efforts of the Prime Minister that India's identity is visible at the global stage. It was owing to his efforts that the United Nations decided to observe June 21 every year as International Yoga Day."

Yogi Adityanath also said that the government's Swachch Bharat Mission has been praised by the World Health Organization.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.