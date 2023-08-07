Newlywed Kills Self Over Refusal To Visit Parents' House In UP's Ballia

Police have registered a case of dowry murder against six persons including the woman's husband at the complaint of her father.

Police said that on the complaint filed by woman's father, a case of dowry murder has been registered.

Ballia (UP):

A 22-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself with a saree in Rajpur Nevri locality in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on Sunday because she was not allowed to go to her parents' home by her in-laws, police said on Sunday.

Nisha, the deceased, wanted to go to her parents' house after her husband, a navy man, had gone away to join duty, but was refused, police said.

Her in-laws were allegedly not ready to send her immediately and were talking of a 'muhurat' (auspicious time) to allow her to visit her paternal house, they said.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Rajiv Singh said that on the complaint filed by Nisha's father Dhruv Prasad Verma, a case of dowry murder has been registered against six persons including her husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law.

Nisha had married Amit on December 2, 2022, police said.

Her body has been sent for a post mortem examination, they added.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

