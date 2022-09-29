US Visa Appointment Wait-Time: The Shocking Difference For Indians

Visa applications from India require a wait-time of over two years just for getting an appoint, a US government website showed, while the timeframe was only two days for countries China.
There's an appointment wait-time of 833 days for applications from Delhi and 848 days from Mumbai for visitor visas, showed the US government's travel website today.
In contrast, the wait-time is only two days for Beijing. From Islamabad, it shows 450 days for visitor visas.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar yesterday raised the backlog of visa applications from India with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The backlog is due to a reduction in the staff handling the visa process due to lesser applications during the pandemic, said sources. A surge in applications for both student and tourist visas during the post-Covid period led to the backlog as they didn't have adequate staff, they explained.