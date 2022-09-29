US Visa Appointment Wait-Time: The Shocking Difference For Indians

Visa applications from India require a wait-time of over two years just for getting an appoint, a US government website showed, while the timeframe was only two days for countries China.

There's an appointment wait-time of 833 days for applications from Delhi and 848 days from Mumbai for visitor visas, showed the US government's travel website today.

The appointment wait time for US visa applications from Delhi

The appointment wait time for US visa applications from Beijing

In contrast, the wait-time is only two days for Beijing. From Islamabad, it shows 450 days for visitor visas.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar yesterday raised the backlog of visa applications from India with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The backlog is due to a reduction in the staff handling the visa process due to lesser applications during the pandemic, said sources. A surge in applications for both student and tourist visas during the post-Covid period led to the backlog as they didn't have adequate staff, they explained.