Talks between Major Generals of India and China in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the site of a huge clash on Monday in which 20 soldiers were killed, were inconclusive, army sources said on Wednesday

'Deepest Condolences To People Of India': US On Soldiers Killed In Action

New Delhi:

The US today extended deepest condolences to people of India for lives lost as a result of a recent confrontation with China. 

Major General of the Army started the second round of talks on Thursday with Chinese officers near the spot where 20 soldiers were killed in a brutal fight on Monday.

ChinaGalwan Valley

