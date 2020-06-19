'Deepest Condolences To People Of India': US On Soldiers Killed In Action

The US today extended deepest condolences to people of India

The US today extended deepest condolences to people of India for lives lost as a result of a recent confrontation with China.

We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers' families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 19, 2020

Major General of the Army started the second round of talks on Thursday with Chinese officers near the spot where 20 soldiers were killed in a brutal fight on Monday.