1997 Uphaar cinema fire incident had claimed 59 lives. (File)

A plea by the families of those who died in a fire at Delhi's Uphaar theatre in 1997 to reopen the case has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. An association of the families had sought more jail time for the entrepreneur brothers Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal for negligence, leading to the horrific fire killing 59, an incident that later came to be known as the Uphaar cinema tragedy.