UP Teen Rapes Minor Sister After Watching Porn, Flees After Strangling Her

A 19-year-old man was arrested for raping and then murdering his 17-year-old sister after watching a pornographic video in Uttar Pradesh's Kasaganj, police said.

The incident took place last week on Saturday when the siblings were alone at home. According to the police, the minor girl was sleeping next to the man when he was watching pornographic videos on his phone. The man then raped his sister, however, fearing she might disclose what he had done, he strangled her and fled the house.

The police launched an investigation and a manhunt to track down the accused. The man was soon caught and confessed to his crimes.A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

According to Kasaganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpana Rajat Kaushik, upon probing, police found several pornographic clips on the phone.