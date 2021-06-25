UP Police Amuses Twitter With Witty Answer To Swiggy's Fill-In-The-Blank

The Uttar Pradesh police's tweet got nearly 10,000 likes in a day. (Representational)

Online food delivery service Swiggy recently asked its followers on Twitter to complete a sentence as part of an outreach campaign, and several people responded to it. But none of them could match the wit of the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police, which turned the campaign slogan and made it its own. Swiggy had asked Internet users to complete the sentence: “You can't make everyone happy, you're not _______”. A lot of people responded to it with wit and sarcasm. Inspired by the reach the tweet garnered, the UP Police tweeted: “You can't solve every problem, you're not UP 112.”

You can't solve every problem, you're not UP 112.. https://t.co/L3pNukQamM — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 24, 2021

The 112 is a one-stop emergency number people can dial if they need any help anytime.

UP Police's spin to the original tweet has gone viral. It has received nearly 10,000 likes in about 24 hours since being posted.

While one user, Vivek Singh, felt that the UP police "rocks", another user, Ashish Shukla, commented that it was the "best" answer and that he was "proud" of the police department.

UP police rocksss — Vivek Singh (@viveksi05006769) June 24, 2021

???????? best ans keep it up pulice.. proud on u — ASHISH SHUKLA (@AshuklaMonu) June 24, 2021

Many other Twitter users enjoyed the moment and even indulged in friendly banter with the police department.

Here are a few interesting reactions:

You WIN!!!!!!! — Guru Grumposaurus (@gurugrumpo) June 24, 2021

Nailed it ???? — I for ???????? (@Abhinov35566739) June 24, 2021

UP police rock swiggy in shock ???? — ????Rajput???????? ???? FB (@kamal7403) June 24, 2021

However, not everyone was amused with the UP police department's attempt at social media humour, and took the opportunity to air their grievances.

For example, one user, Aaditya Upadhyay, asked the department to put on CCTV cameras in police stations to understand the state of affairs at the local level.

Sir can you please put the CCTV CAMERA in Your all the Police Station as Airport etc Have Done? Because Police Station and Courtes both are the Most Corrupted Department. Please make a Reforms in these department and please write a complaint after a brief investigation ???????? — Aaditya Upadhyay (@AadityaUpadhya9) June 24, 2021

UP Police uses its Twitter handle to inform about recent developments and public announcements. And at times, it also uses humour to connect to the citizens. Previously, the department had joined the "Pawri” (party) bandwagon to ask the public to inform them on the emergency 112 number should any late-night parties disturb them.

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

The “Pawri” meme first set the social media on fire in February after a Pakistan-based Instagram influencer spoke in a heavily-accented tone as she partied with some friends with their car parked in the middle of a road.